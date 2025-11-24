Bandits launch fresh attack on Kwara community

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

There was a fresh bandits attack on Isapa community in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state Monday evening with the intent to abduct the people, but it was successfully rebuffed by the local vigilantes who were on standby.

Vanguard reliably gathered that there was intense exchange of gunshots between the bandits and the local vigilantes.

The community reportedly sent Save our Souls message to the state government which immediately directed soldiers in Eruku to their rescue.

It was gathered that there was no casualty on the part of the vigilantes because the bullets couldn’t penetrate while the bandits were repelled at press time.

Isapa is about five kilometers after Eruku where three persons were killed and thirty eight members of the congregation were kidnapped inside a church last week Tuesday.

The Treasurer of Isapa Peoples Union (IPU)Mr Abayomi Daramola confirmed the attack in an interview with Vanguard Monday evening .

“My people called me this evening to inform me of the bandits attack on our community, but thank God they weren’t able to abduct anyone.

“Our local vigilantes were up to the task as they engaged them in gunshots. SoS was sent to the state government which immediately directed soldiers in Eruku, which is just few miles away to reinforce.

“They have left the community as we speak “Daramola said.