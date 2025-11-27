Bandits abduct 24 in fresh attacks on Niger communities

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By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have launched yet another deadly assault on Niger State, abducting 24 people — including a pregnant woman — and mutilating a blind resident in separate attacks within the same local government area.

The latest incident occurred on Wednesday in Palaita community, Erena Local Government Area, where armed men stormed a farmland while labourers were harvesting crops.

Witnesses said the attackers rounded up the workers and whisked them away into the bush. Among those taken was a heavily pregnant woman.

In a separate invasion within the same local government area, the criminals reportedly cut off the arm of a blind man after he allegedly failed to “cooperate” with their demands.

Residents say the renewed attacks have heightened fear across surrounding communities, with calls mounting for urgent government intervention to halt the escalating insecurity in the state.