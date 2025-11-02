Alleged Christian Genocide: ‘We’re preparing for action in Nigeria’  —  US War Secretary

Pete Hegseth, the United States Secretary of War, says his department is preparing for possible military action in Nigeria following President Donald Trump’s directive to respond to what Washington describes as the “mass killing of Christians” in the country.

Hegseth made the disclosure on Saturday while reacting to a post by President Trump on Truth Social, in which the U.S. leader accused the Nigerian government of “turning a blind eye” to persistent attacks on Christians by Islamist extremists.

In the post, Trump warned that the U.S. could suspend all aid to Nigeria and initiate a military operation against terrorist groups responsible for the killings.

“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country ‘guns-a-blazing’, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote.

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet — just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians.”

Responding to the president’s post, Hegseth confirmed that the U.S. Department of War had begun initial preparations for a potential military response.

“Yes sir. The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately,” Hegseth wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



“The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

The development follows President Trump’s decision on Friday to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act, citing alleged persecution of Christians.

In reaction, President Bola Tinubu rejected Trump’s statements, insisting that Nigeria remains committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all faiths.

“Nigeria is a democracy grounded in constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and belief,” Tinubu said, dismissing the claims as “unfounded and politically motivated.”

The escalating exchange has raised tensions between both nations, with analysts warning that Washington’s rhetoric could strain diplomatic relations and affect ongoing security cooperation between the two countries.

