Adar resumes as NEITI Executive Secretary, prioritises amendment of 2007 Act

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar, on Tuesday resumed duties at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, pledging to pursue a comprehensive amendment of the NEITI Act 2007 to strengthen the organisation’s powers and effectiveness.

In his maiden address to management and staff, Adar said the 17-year-old law no longer provides NEITI with the institutional authority required to enforce compliance or fully deliver on its transparency mandate. He described the amendment of the Act as a central plank of his reform agenda.

“The current Act limits NEITI’s capacity to function optimally. To strengthen transparency, enforce compliance, and secure better outcomes for the country, the legislation must be updated,” Adar said, noting that the review will equip NEITI with stronger legal tools to deepen reforms, enhance accountability across Nigeria’s extractive industries, and support the country ahead of its next global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) validation in July 2026.

Adar highlighted that NEITI’s reports over the years have shaped national policies, influenced governance reforms, and strengthened public trust, but stressed that more work is needed to broaden the organisation’s visibility and impact.

A former Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Adar recalled his long engagement with NEITI during his 16 years in the National Assembly. He pledged to ensure the agency continues to publish accurate and credible industry reports while tightening mechanisms to prevent revenue leakages and inefficiencies.

He also outlined plans to develop strategies to help the government maximize the country’s mineral resources through beneficiation and value addition, boosting sustainable economic growth.

Welcoming him, Dr. Dieter Bassi, Director of Policy, Planning and Strategy, described Adar as a visionary administrator whose experience aligns with NEITI’s mission.

Until his appointment, Adar served as Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority and played a notable role in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The Federal Government had last week announced Adar as NEITI’s Executive Secretary to replace Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who was on statutory terminal leave ahead of the expiration of his single five-year tenure, which ends on February 19, 2026. At the time of his departure, Dr. Orji was representing Nigeria at the 64th EITI Board meeting in Armenia.