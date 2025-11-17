2027 won’t be business as usual, ADC declares as party unveils new headquarters

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday declared that the 2027 general elections “will not be business as usual,” as the party formally commissioned its new National Secretariat Complex in Abuja, signalling an intensified push to position itself as a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The unveiling ceremony at the new headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory featured an address by the ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and a briefing by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

Mark described the new secretariat as more than an administrative edifice, calling it “a symbol of the party’s renewed commitment to discipline, integrity, accountability, and service.”

“My message today is simple: this is not business as usual. Everything we do going forward will be anchored on character, courage, competence, discipline and integrity,” he said.

He added that the complex would serve as the operational nerve centre for shaping strategy, refining ideas, and grooming a new generation of leaders.

“From this moment forward, this complex becomes the operational centre of our political movement. Here, strategies will be shaped, ideas refined, and the next generation of leaders will emerge,” he said.

The former Senate President also called for unity, stressing that the ADC was entering a new era defined by discipline and national service.

“Let this day mark the end of old divisions. Let today symbolize the rise of a stronger, more disciplined, more visionary, and more people-oriented political party with only one agenda: to serve Nigeria,” he added.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, Abdullahi dismissed claims that the party’s move to the complex was connected to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who once occupied the building.

“Atiku has nothing to do with our movement here. This is solely an ADC decision,” he said.

He noted that the party had effectively managed internal disagreements because of its emphasis on fairness and justice.

“As long as there is fairness and justice, we can deal with whatever issues arise,” he said, adding that the ADC had kept its promise not to sideline legacy leaders as the coalition expands.

Abdullahi also announced that nationwide membership registration and validation would begin next week ahead of congresses and the party’s non-elective convention.

“Time is not on our side. Congresses will need to happen, and our non-elective convention is coming up,” he said.

He revealed that several states had already constituted interim transition committees to oversee party activities for 90 days before congresses commence.

Responding to questions on the ADC’s performance in the recent Anambra governorship election, Abdullahi described the outcome as unreflective of the party’s new coalition strength.

“It’s nothing calamitous that we did not win the Anambra election. Most of the process had been concluded before the coalition came on board. Those elections should not be a measure of where ADC stands now,” he said.

He added that the party’s priority is to convince Nigerians—especially the youth—that the ADC offers a genuine alternative.

“Nigerians don’t want this APC to continue. Our responsibility is to convince them that ADC represents the alternative,” he said.

On possible defections from the PDP and other parties, Abdullahi said the ADC remains open to new members but only those willing to adhere to the party’s ethical code.

“If anybody in PDP or elsewhere wants to come into our party, our door is open. However, they must commit to these minimum standards of behaviour,” he said.

He also confirmed that coalition figures such as Nasir El-Rufai and Peter Obi remain part of the alliance and have not withdrawn their support.

The unveiling, which drew several potential presidential aspirants and party leaders, marks another milestone in the ADC’s nationwide rollout, following similar launches in states such as Kwara.