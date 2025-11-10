10 driest countries in the world

Many of the world’s driest countries sit across the Sahara Desert and the Arabian Peninsula — places like Egypt, Libya, and Saudi Arabia — where persistent subtropical high-pressure systems, scorching sunshine, and long, rain-free summers dominate.

Rainfall, when it does come, is usually brief and unreliable, linked to winter storm systems or short monsoon incursions. Sudden downpours often rush through dry valleys (wadis), causing flash floods rather than replenishing groundwater, especially in countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Their landscapes — flat deserts, high plateaus, and vast distances from oceans — hinder the cloud-forming uplift needed for rain. Dry desert winds combined with extreme heat drive evaporation rates far beyond moisture inputs.

Even within these nations, rainfall is uneven: regions of Libya’s Jebel Akhdar and Egypt’s Mediterranean coast receive occasional winter showers, while most inland regions get almost none. Without major permanent rivers, small Gulf nations such as Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE rely heavily on fossil groundwater, desalination, and strict water-use management.

Although rainfall can fluctuate with prolonged droughts or rare cyclonic events (such as the remnants of Cyclone Mekunu), dry conditions remain the long-term norm.

Below is a ranking of the world’s driest countries based on average yearly precipitation:

1. Egypt — 18 mm

Egypt receives extremely little rain, especially across its Sahara interior. Most precipitation falls along the Mediterranean coast, and the Nile remains the nation’s lifeline.

2. Libya — 56 mm

Almost entirely desert, Libya gets scant rainfall except in small highland pockets such as Jebel Akhdar. Water scarcity is a national challenge.

3. Saudi Arabia — 59 mm

With vast arid plateaus like Najd, Saudi Arabia receives limited, irregular rainfall. Flash floods occur when intense storms pass through otherwise dry valleys.

4. Qatar — 74 mm

Low, flat desert terrain keeps rainfall minimal. The country relies heavily on desalination to meet water demand.

5. United Arab Emirates — 78 mm

The UAE experiences very hot, dry conditions. Rain falls mostly in winter, while cloud-seeding helps boost limited precipitation.

6. Bahrain — 83 mm

This island nation is among the driest on Earth, with very little freshwater. Most water is sourced from desalination and imported resources.

7. Algeria — 89 mm

Northern coastal regions see some winter rain, but the vast Sahara interior is almost entirely dry.

8. Mauritania — 92 mm

Situated on the edge of the Sahara, Mauritania suffers from frequent droughts. Rain is concentrated in short summer bursts.

9. Jordan — 111 mm

Jordan’s desert east receives almost no rain, while the western highlands get modest seasonal showers. Water scarcity is severe.

10. Kuwait — 121 mm

Kuwait experiences harsh desert conditions with only occasional winter rainfall. Groundwater is limited and often brackish.