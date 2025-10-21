Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Federal Government says the forthcoming World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) Abuja 2026 will present an opportunity to counter false narratives about Nigeria and highlight its progress.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this at the WPRF Abuja 2026 National unveiling ceremony in Abuja.

The WPRF Abuja 2026, with the theme “Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World”, is organised by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

According to Idris, as host of the WPRF 2026, Nigeria is assuming a leadership role on the global stage of professional communication.

“We are a country of over 200 million voices, diverse, dynamic and deeply expressive.

“Our democracy thrives on dialogue and under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, a leadership role on the global stage of professional communication, where the country is indeed a centre of humanity.

“Through the National Orientation Policy of my ministry, the open government communication framework and the strengthening of government information institutions are promoting the culture of truthful governance narratives and citizen inclusion.

“The forthcoming WPRF 2026 in Abuja is more than a global conference. It is an opportunity to present Nigeria as a model of transformation through communication.

“Under President Tinubu’s administration, the world is seeing a Nigeria that is reforming, rebranding and re-emerging, driven by innovation, private sector growth and renewed international confidence,” Idris said.

The minister charged all communicators, journalists and public officers to rise to the challenge of responsible communication.

“Let this unveiling today be a call to conscience. To practitioners: hold the line of truth. To the media: inform with integrity. To public officers: communicate with transparency. To citizens, speak with empathy,” he said.

He further expressed optimism that WPRF Abuja 2026 would be remembered as a milestone in reshaping Nigeria’s global image.

“Under Tinubu, Nigeria is reshaping its global image.

“Let this forum be remembered as the moment when Africa’s largest democracy led the world in defining what it means to communicate with conscience,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, the President of the NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, explained that the WPRF Abuja 2026 was like a FIFA Football World Cup.

“We are going to receive people from over 126 countries coming to Nigeria to discuss responsible communication.

“The beauty of this is that, apart from the fact this is the first time Nigeria is hosting this, this is a way of projecting Nigeria to the international community.

“We have to show them the authentic Nigeria, not the misinformation and fake news they are reading about Nigeria.

“And also, for the first time, the African Public Relations Association also gave us the mandate to host their 2026 conference.

“We are very grateful. So we will have back-to-back hosting of Africa and the world,” Neliaku said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Committee for the WPRF Abuja 2026 was unveiled with Dr Suleiman Haruna as the Chairman, Malam Yakubu Lamai as Co-Chairman and 20 others.

Popular Nigerian hip hop star Innocent Idibia, also known as “2Baba”, was presented to the audience as the Music Ambassador of WPRF Abuja 2026. (NAN)