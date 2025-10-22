Why we’re celebrating media elders — Journalism Clinic

LAGOS— The Journalism Clinic has concluded plans to celebrate and appreciate Nigeria’s media elders, who are 70 and above, for their contributions to the profession.

Founder and Director of the hub, Taiwo Obe, in a statement titled ‘From Stories to Legacy: A Day of memories and thanksgiving for Nigeria’s news media elders’, stated that the event is tagged ‘Appreciation Day’.

Billed to hold today at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, in Ogba, Lagos, Obe said the occasion would be “a day of remembrances and reunions as dozens of Nigeria’s news media elders (aged 70 and above) converge on the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos.”

According to him, the Centre for Research Information Management and Media Development, CRIMMD, Library and Museum will stage a mini exhibition of some works of some of the elders.

He said: “It’s simply to thank these elders – around 68 of them – for working, over the years, to inform, educate and entertain our people, with little regard for celebrating themselves.”

Apart from the elderly media personalities, other guests, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Information and National Orientation Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commissioner, NCC, Dr Aminu Wada Maida – whose late father, Wada Maida, was an Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, – are also expected at the ceremony.

“We also invited some current media leaders and media scholars to the event, with the hope that they can learn a few lessons from the reflections of the elders. It will be a day of nostalgia and thanksgiving,” Obe added.