Nigeria seeks more Hungary scholarship slots for students

…Ambassador Braimah asks Tempus Foundation to increase allocation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Nigeria’s Ambassador to Hungary, Engr. Abass Braimah, has called for an increase in the number of scholarship slots allocated to Nigerian students under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme.

Braimah made the appeal on Tuesday during a working visit to the headquarters of Tempus Public Foundation in Budapest, Hungary, describing the current allocation of 50 slots to Nigeria as inadequate for a country with a large population.

The ambassador urged the foundation to increase the allocation to enable more qualified Nigerian students to benefit from the programme.

He also encouraged eligible Nigerians to apply when the application window opens in November 2026.

In a statement issued by his office on Wednesday, Braimah said the visit was part of the Nigerian Embassy’s efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Hungary and support Nigerian students pursuing their studies in the European country.

He was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Plenipotentiary, Mrs Vivienne Ekwora Ogonyi.

The delegation was received by the Director-General of Tempus Public Foundation, Mr Péter Tordai, and the Director of Study in Hungary, Ms Orsolya Jánosik.

According to the statement, discussions focused on strengthening educational cooperation between both countries, particularly through the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme, which provides opportunities for Nigerian students to study at Hungarian universities.

The embassy said the engagement formed part of its broader efforts to deepen Nigeria-Hungary relations and promote educational opportunities for Nigerian students in Hungary.