2027: Police’ll make Nigerians proud in elections – IGP assure

IGP Disu

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured Nigerians that police would ensure professionalism during the forthcoming general election.

Disu stated that the conduct of police personnel before, during and after the election would make Nigerians happy and proud of the force.

Disu spoke in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen after the Launch of a book, “The Origin of Women in Nigeria Police Force”, written by 96-year-old Dame Stella Okuyiga, DCP (rtd), one of the 20 pioneer female Officers of NPF.

Disu, who was responding to the questions on the police stance on the 2027 election, said the Force had, in preparation, organised a meeting with Commissioners of police across the country to ensure professionalism during the polls.

He said: “I want to let you know that we just finished a conference of all commissioners of police and other senior officers.

“We have had two or three elections recently, and you can see that the police came very well and we did so well. We now brought all these experiences together, where we did well and where we did not do well, so that we can perform better in this big election that everybody is looking up to.

“I give you my word. Nigeria Police will do so well, and we will make Nigeria Police so proud, and we will make Nigerians proud.

On Okuyiga’s book, Disu noted that the author was among the first set of women to join the Nigerian police in 1955, adding that the force is pleased with her recorded achievements.

He said: “Mama is 96 years old and she has taken her time to put all her experience, institutional knowledge that she has down in the book for us to be able to study it for generation coming for women police in the next generation coming to have something to look up to.

“We in the police, we are starting up the history of not leaving our own, not forgetting our own.

“We are going to ensure that we get copies of this book for all police training institutions, for all police officers to go through to see what it was like to be police officers.”

However, the author, Okuyiga, DCP (rtd), expressed happiness that the publication was not just a book, but a part of her that would live on.

She said: “This book launch today is an important day in my life because the book itself is there. But I still live on my life. I still live on because this book will be in libraries all over the world and they’ll be reading it.

“So I’m so happy that with all that is happening today, I will continue to live forever.”