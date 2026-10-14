Fulham manager Arbeloa fined £25,000 after Man Utd outburst

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined £25,000 ($33,000) by England’s governing Football Association after he claimed officials would “not let Manchester United lose”.

Arbeloa made his remarks following Fulham’s 1-1 draw with United in the Premier League at Craven Cottage in September.

Matheus Cunha equalised for visitors United in the 89th minute.

Arbeloa, who admitted the charge, has also received a warning for his comments, with the FA saying the Spaniard “acted in an improper manner by making comments in a post-match interview that imply bias and/or question the integrity of a match official”.

London club Fulham are currently bottom of the Premier League with just two points from their opening six games.

AFP