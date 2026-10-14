KNN demands justice for slain NDC supporter in Enugu

Kwankwaso

…Seeks release of Nkanu attack recorder, independent probe into political violence

…Says Obi-Kwankwaso presidential project irrepressible

By Steve Oko

The South-East chapter of the Kwankwaso National Network (KNN) has demanded justice for Christopher Nworie, an alleged supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reportedly killed during an attack on party members in Enugu State.

The group called for the arrest and prosecution of those found responsible for the incident, which reportedly left several other people with gunshot wounds.

It also demanded the release of a young man reportedly arrested after recording a separate attack on NDC members in Nkanu, urging security agencies to investigate the incidents and other reported cases of political violence in the state.

Nworie, said to be from Affa in Udi Local Government Area, was reportedly killed when suspected political thugs attacked party members at two locations in Enugu on October 10: the Akanu Ibiam Stadium, Emene, and the party’s office in the Government Reserved Area (GRA).

The victims had gathered to receive the party’s governorship candidate when the incidents allegedly occurred.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Umuahia, the group’s Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ukpai Iro Ukpai, condemned the reported attacks and called for an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incidents and other alleged cases of political violence in the state.

The group expressed concern that citizens attending political gatherings could allegedly be attacked in broad daylight, insisting that anyone found culpable must face the law.

“We are shocked that unarmed and peace-loving citizens, including members of an opposition party, could come under attack in broad daylight while those responsible are yet to be brought to justice.

“Every Nigerian has the constitutional right to belong to a political party, attend political meetings and support a candidate of their choice without fear of being attacked, injured or killed. No political ambition is worth the life of any Nigerian,” KNN said.

Seeks release of Nkanu attack recorder

KNN also expressed concern over the reported arrest and detention of a young man who allegedly recorded an attack on NDC members during a meeting in Nkanu. The video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media.

The group called for his immediate release if there was no lawful basis for his continued detention. It also urged the police to clarify the circumstances of his arrest and ensure that investigations established the facts surrounding the reported attack.

“If a citizen who records an alleged attack becomes a target of arrest while those accused of perpetrating the violence remain at large, it raises serious questions about the protection of witnesses and the handling of evidence in politically sensitive cases,” the statement said.

The group warned that intimidating people who document political violence could discourage witnesses from coming forward, deprive investigators of potentially crucial evidence and undermine efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

It urged the Enugu State Government to address reported incidents of political violence, protect opposition supporters and ensure that political competition was conducted through peaceful engagement and the ballot box.

KNN claimed that Enugu had been peaceful before the All Progressives Congress (APC) took control of the state.

“Enugu has been a peaceful state and must remain so. The takeover of the state by the APC should not mean the birth of political violence.

“The ultimate responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property, irrespective of the political party to which a citizen belongs,” the group said.

It warned that unchecked political thuggery could restrict freedom of association, discourage political participation and erode public confidence in the electoral process.

The group called on the state government and security agencies to act swiftly and impartially, stressing that citizens must be able to support opposition parties without fear.

“Democracy cannot thrive outside opposition. The government must demonstrate that Enugu belongs to all its citizens, not just members or supporters of the ruling party,” the statement said.

KNN further urged the state government to take concrete measures to protect opposition members and prevent further attacks.

Obi-Kwankwaso project irrepressible — KNN

Despite the reported attacks, KNN declared that violence and intimidation would not derail the presidential project of Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the NDC platform.

Describing the Obi-Kwankwaso project as an “irrepressible national movement fuelled by genuine desire for change”, the group said Nigerians’ determination to shape the country’s future would not be extinguished by political intimidation.

It said supporters of the presidential ticket remained committed to what it described as a national movement to rescue the country from political hijackers, insisting that Nigerians must be free to support candidates of their choice.

KNN urged the state government, police and other security agencies to investigate the reported attacks, prosecute anyone found culpable and take steps to prevent further political violence in Enugu State.

It also called on Nigerians, particularly opposition supporters, not to be intimidated or deterred from exercising their civic rights.