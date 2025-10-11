The season of harvest, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we are still in the season that God remembers his own.

As we progress in the ember months, God would surely remember those that remember to call on him.

Brethren, we often hear that “ God is good’ but we must also understand that

just as your friend can be good to you because you are good to him, in the same way, God showers those that do his will with blessings.

Psalm 34 vs. 9 ( KJV) “ O fear the LORD, ye his saints: for there is no want to them that fear him”.

Those that fear the LORD are those that do his will. They are those that obey his commandments. They are those that hear the still small voice of the Holy Spirit and obey. Those that serve the LORD diligently.

Let’s consider the reason Joseph resisted the temptation of Potiphar’s wife.

Genesis 39 vs. 7-9: “ And it came to pass after these things, that his master’s wife cast her eyes upon Joseph; and she said, Lie with me.

But he refused, and said unto his master’s wife, Behold, my master wotteth not what is with me in the house, and he hath committed all that he hath to my hand;

There is none greater in this house than I; neither hath he kept back anything from me but thee, because thou art his wife; how then can I do this great wickedness, and sin against God?

Joseph feared God and he reached the goal that God had set for him.

You may say the journey to the post of the prime minister of Egypt was rough for Joseph but the fear of God in him got him the favour of God.

May God grant us the grace to resist temptations that would draw the anger of the Lord on us.

The ember months are great months for Believers. Within this period, God remembers those that remember him.

Deuteronomy 8 vs. 18: “But thou shall remember the LORD thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish the covenant which he sware unto thy fathers, as it is this day”.

The question then is how do you remember God?

When we worship the LORD, we remember him.

Prayer is another way of demonstrating that we remember God.

Giving offerings is a way of showing that you are aware that it is needed for the progress of the work of God.

There are so many ways to remember God.

God certainly remembers those that remember HIM.

Psalm 20 vs. 1-3: “ The LORD hear thee in the day of trouble; the name of the God of Jacob defend thee;

Send thee help from the sanctuary, and strengthen thee out of Zion;

Remember all thy offerings, and accept thy burnt sacrifice; Selah.”.

When God remembers a person, challenges would vanish and the person would have an overflow of whatever was lacking in his life.

The story of Hannah tells us more.

1st Samuel 1 vs. 19: “ And they rose up in the morning early and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elhanan knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her”.

Let’s not forget that Hannah first remember God when she poured out her heart in prayer and added a vow to her prayer request.

After that, she had a harvest of babies.

God first gave her Samuel that she asked for and then she got more than she asked for.

1st Samuel 2 vs. 21: ‘ And the LORD visited Hannah, so that she conceived, and bare three sons and two daughters. And the child Samuel grew before the LORD”.

God blessed Hannah with daughters that she didn’t ask for and more sons than the only one she asked for.

Why? She remembered God. She made a vow that was unique and she got a unique miracle.

Beloved, this is the season that you must make up your mind to put an end to any form of stagnation.

If a person desires to get married and he or she has not had anyone propose marriage that is a form of stagnation.

Being married for years without biological children is another form of stagnation.

Working without financial progress, also keeps one on the same spot.

Brethren, sickness is also another challenge that can keep one’s destiny on hold. Many people held down with sickness may not know that the source of the infirmity could be hand of the enemy.

Even indebtedness is something that holds one down. A person in debt cannot be happy. Such a person’s mind would be troubled with inability to pay.

However, our God is able to turn things around and put us in a condition that would wipe out our tears.

Recently, our father in the Lord, Daddy, E.A. Adeboye preached a sermon in which he mentioned that when God remembers, He visits.

There is no record of anyone that God visited that remained in the situation that he or she was before the visitation of the Lord.

Deuteronomy 7 vs. 11-13 “ Thou shalt therefore keep the commandments, and the statues, and the judgments, which I command thee this day, to do them.

Wherefore it shall come to pass, if ye hearken to these judgments, and keep, and do them, that the LORD thy God shall keep unto thee the covenant and the mercy which he sware unto thy fathers:

And he will love thee, and bless thee, and multiply thee: he will also bless the fruit of thy womb, and the fruit of thy land, thy corn, and thy wine, and thine oil, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep, in the land which he sware unto thy fathers to give thee”.

Brethren, there isn’t any more to add to this Bible passage.

The word is clear. Obey God and testify to the mercy of the LORD.

Brethren, you are the one to make up your mind to do this just like Joseph did.

May God give us the grace to keep his commandments.

Beloved, don’t just read this article today, make up your mind to have a change of attitude to obey God without conditions,

Ecclesiastes 12 vs. 13: “ Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man”.

Brethren, once you make up your mind to remember God, the LORD will give you an overflow of whatever you lack now.

Beloved Fear God and testify to his goodness.

Our Lord reigns!