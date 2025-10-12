The risk of a misinformed foreign policy

By NI’MAH ARIGBABU

When the Nigerian government announced in 2025 that Japan had created a “special visa category” for young, highly skilled Nigerians, the story caught a lot of attention domestically and internationally. For a brief moment, it looked like a diplomatic triumph and proof that Nigeria could open new doors for its brightest talent abroad. But the celebration didn’t last. Japanese authorities swiftly denied the claim, clarifying that the initiative in question was nothing more than a symbolic cultural exchange programme. The backlash in Japan was so sharp that the entire scheme was withdrawn.

Misinformation is already a major challenge in many public spaces. Politicians have cited fake news as reasons for electoral outcomes; leaders have complained about disinformation campaigns by foreign actors in causing unrest elsewhere; and the rise of AI continues to lead to questionable and concerning misinformation incidents. Diplomacy is not isolated and risks being clouded by misinformation, half-truths and premature announcements, each capable of chipping away at trust and weakening already fraught alliances.

Misinformation in diplomacy can take many forms. Sometimes, it appears as incorrect official statements, such as announcements or positions that are later proven false; for example, hasty misstatements about visa bans or trade restrictions. At other times, it emerges through miscommunication to the public when governments provide misleading updates on the status of treaties, trade deals, or agreements. It can also take the shape of diplomatic misrepresentation, where one state conveys inaccurate accounts of another state’s actions, commitments, or policies. And in its most deliberate form, it becomes propaganda, the strategic use of misinformation to sway international opinion, justify abuses, or discredit rival nations.

The dangers are real: misinformation can strain bilateral or multilateral relations, damage a country’s credibility globally, undermine trust in negotiations, and trigger damaging public repercussions.

In recent years, misinformation has dented Nigeria’s already fragile diplomatic and democratic standing, leaving citizens and allies confused. The damage has been compounded by an already frayed diplomatic posture: the country has operated without ambassadors in key host countries, pursued inconsistent foreign policies despite two successive governments from the same ruling party, and often struggled to present a coherent voice abroad. In such a climate, even small missteps are magnified, and every misleading statement deepens the perception of a state unable to manage its own narrative on the global stage.

Japan’s “Special Visa” Confusion

In September 2025, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, launched a symbolic civic and cultural exchange programme called Africa Hometown, pairing four Japanese cities with four African nations to promote training and cultural understanding.

The Nigerian government, however, hurriedly announced that Japan would create a “special visa category for highly skilled and talented young Nigerians” to live and work in Kisarazu. The claim sparked outrage in Japan, with critics, including Elon Musk, accusing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of plotting to “weaken Japan.” JICA’s president was forced to clarify that reactions were based on “misunderstandings and confusion” before withdrawing the initiative entirely.

Immigration is a particularly sensitive issue. People are quick to resist perceived threats to their borders, jobs, or way of life. Any hint of misinformation risks inflaming fear, distrust, and even xenophobia. Premature statements on visas or cross-border agreements, therefore, spread quickly: from diplomatic protests abroad to unrest domestically. Once misinformation takes hold, undoing the damage becomes far harder.

The Ogun–Qatar Dairy Hub Claim

In June 2025, the Ogun State Government proudly announced that Qatar’s Baladna, a major agribusiness company, was set to establish a multi-million-dollar dairy and food hub in the state. The deal was presented as sealed, complete with congratulations and glowing coverage.

Days later, Baladna denied any agreement, stressing the visit was purely exploratory. Ogun officials scrambled to backpedal, but the damage was done. What had been pitched as a billion-naira investment unraveled into an embarrassing misstep that left citizens confused and investors second-guessing.

The UAE Visa Restriction Saga

Later that year, reports emerged that the UAE had introduced new visa restrictions targeting Nigerians. Travel agencies circulated supposed requirements, while the Nigerian government insisted no official notice had been received. The result was confusion: Nigerians were left unsure about travel rules, and the government looked uninformed and reactive. Diplomatic energy that could have been invested in building trade bridges, strengthening regional alliances, or courting investment was instead squandered on fire-fighting rumours and patching over self-inflicted embarrassments.

Domestic politics spilling abroad

Nigeria’s internal politics have too often bled into its diplomacy, turning domestic spin into international embarrassment. During the 2023 elections, for example, officials repeatedly assured the public and the global community of free and fair processes, even as international observers documented irregularities and violence.

On security, ministers have, at times, claimed insurgency was “technically defeated,” only for fresh attacks to make global headlines days later, a mismatch that undermines credibility. Trade and investment deals have also been prematurely celebrated for political mileage, only to be quietly walked back when partners abroad clarified that no agreement existed. Each of these instances reveals the same pattern: statements crafted for domestic applause fall apart under international scrutiny, costing Nigeria credibility abroad and exposing the fragility of its diplomatic machinery at home.

The bigger picture

In the rush to parade quick wins and headline-grabbing “good news,” government officials often lose sight of their real assignment: building a stronger economy, forging lasting diplomatic ties, and creating a more stable state for citizens. The obsession with optics may deliver applause in the moment, but it erodes credibility in the places that matter most, international forums where trust and consistency determine influence.

For Nigeria, the stakes are particularly high. At home, misinformation corrodes public trust, turning diplomacy into another front of partisan politics rather than a tool of national strategy. Regionally, it weakens Nigeria’s traditional role as the anchor of West Africa, the State expected to lead ECOWAS, stabilise crises, and act as a continental voice. When Nigeria missteps, the vacuum is often filled by others: Ghana, South Africa, or external powers such as China, Turkey, or the Gulf states.

Globally, the challenge is still present. The world is no longer bound by old diplomatic rituals; it is shaped by Trumpian realpolitik, transactional deals, and diplomacy conducted in real time on social media. Leaders tweet policy shifts, misinformation circulates faster than communiqués, and international media outlets amplify missteps instantly. In this environment, credibility is not a luxury; it is currency. Without it, Nigeria risks becoming reactive rather than assertive, spoken about rather than listened to.

A stronger global reputation does more than polish Nigeria’s image abroad; it translates into tangible domestic dividends. Credibility attracts foreign direct investment, secures favourable trade terms, and builds confidence for long-term partnerships. A government that speaks with consistency and accuracy abroad builds the conditions for jobs, infrastructure, and economic growth at home. What happens in international corridors of power eventually shapes the everyday lives of citizens in Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

Diplomacy thrives on trust, consistency, and clarity. When misinformation creeps into Nigeria’s foreign relations, the costs are immediate and lasting: strained alliances, confused citizens, and a credibility gap that can take years to repair. Nigerian leaders must understand that lasting success will not come from quick headlines or political spin, but from careful, credible, and strategic diplomacy that puts substance ahead of propaganda.