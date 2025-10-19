The Boo & Bae show debuts

By Ayo Onikoyi

A refreshing new relationship talk show, The Boo & Bae Show, has officially launched — offering audiences an authentic look at love, communication, and connection through the eyes of real-life couple Kevin and Sandra Monu, popularly known as DaddyBoo & Dovey.

“The Boo & Bae Show was born out of our real-life story, our love, our distance, and our desire to keep growing together despite being miles apart,” Kevin explains. “We’ve known each other for over 15 years, and even before marriage, our conversations always felt healing, funny, and real.”

When they got civilly married in 2022, distance quickly became their biggest test — but also their greatest teacher. “We found creative ways to stay connected,” Sandra shares. “From hours-long calls to virtual dates and laughter over video chats, we discovered that communication isn’t just a tool — it’s the lifeline of love. The show is really about helping other couples see that they can thrive through honesty, laughter, and teamwork, no matter what life throws at them.”

In an age where social media love stories often fade as quickly as they trend, The Boo & Bae Show stands out for its genuine storytelling and warm chemistry between hosts. The couple turned their challenges into content that heals, teaches, and entertains — connecting with viewers seeking something deeper and more relatable.

Airing weekly on their Instagram page, — @thebooandbaeshow, the show dives into the funny, unfiltered, and real side of relationships. It delivers practical love lessons that make viewers laugh, think, and grow, from communication hacks to conflict resolution.

Beyond being media personalities, Kevin and Sandra are visionary entrepreneurs building a legacy rooted in creativity and love.