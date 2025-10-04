Temi Otedola opens up about marrying Mr Eazi: ‘I can’t imagine spending my life with anyone else’

By Benjamin Njoku

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, shares her thoughts on marrying Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi, calling him her best friend and the person she’s excited to spend her life with.

She also talks about taking his surname and keeping their wedding celebrations private.

Temi made this revelation during a recent with the BBC.

“He’s my best friend. He’s my person. And I think when you meet your person, you will know. I can’t imagine spending the rest of my life with anybody else. He’s the person that I’m excited and can’t wait to spend every day with, build our lives together, work through our ups and downs together, celebrate together, and solve problems together. He’s simply my person,” she said.

Temi, who recently updated her social media bio to reflect her husband’s surname, explained that taking on the name Ajibade was a personal decision.

“To be deeply honest with you, it’s not anything I had thought about before. Obviously, now that I’m a married woman, the obvious thing for me is to take my husband’s name. But it’s my personal choice. I respect everybody’s personal choice. It’s what I’m comfortable and happy doing, but I also respect a woman’s ability to choose,” she added.

On her choice to keep her engagement and wedding private, the actress and fashion influencer said it was about controlling her narrative.

“I think it’s more about owning your own narrative. There’s something about moving in silence that allows you to have control over things. It allows you to build the narrative you want, and you’re able to share when you feel ready to share and in the way you want to share it,” she said.

The couple exchanged vows in a lavish three-part celebration that spanned Monaco, Dubai and Iceland. Their first wedding, a civil ceremony, was held in May at the Mairie de Monaco in Monte Carlo. In July, the couple had a traditional Yoruba ceremony at the Otedola family home in Dubai, before capping it off with a white wedding in August at Hallgrimskirkja Church in Iceland.