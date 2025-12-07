I have no issues with my husband being friendly with his exes — Temi Otedola

Recently wedded Nollywood actress and billionaire heiress, Temi Otedola-Ajibade, has shared her thoughts on the kind of relationship she feels her husband, Mr Eazi, should have with his former lovers.

Speaking on the show, How Far, the fashion enthusiast stated that she has no issues with her husband being friendly with his ex-girlfriends as long as boundaries are respected.

The daughter of billionaire businessman, Mr Femi Otedola, drew a clear line between being polite and overstepping, stating that simple gestures like birthday wishes are acceptable, but monitoring social media or liking pictures is where she feels uncomfortable.

Their wedding was a lavish affair, with multiple ceremonies held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Temi, who immediately after their wedding took to her husband’s surname, saying it was a personal choice and felt natural to her, also emphasized the importance of respecting other women’s decisions regarding their own names.