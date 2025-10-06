TEDx Port Harcourt explores local solutions against climate change

Dr Ogbuku, MD, NDDC at the event.

Conference managers, TEDx Port Harcourt Countdown, Rivers state, have deepened the fight against climate change in Nigeria with its 2025 edition gathering stakeholders in the Niger Delta to embrace collaboration at strengthening local solutions to the global menace.

As a platform for leading annual conferences that brings together expert thinkers and doers across a wide range of fields, this year’s TEDx Port Harcourt attracted Niger Delta stakeholders focused on the theme, ‘Climate Action Now: Local Solutions, Global Impact’.

The roll call of facilitators included the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), TotalEnergies, Renaissance Africa Energy, Technexus working with the Border Community Development Agency, and others volunteers in the region’s commitment to building up carbon credit for the nation.

Thought leaders, innovators, creatives, and climate champions were on hand to broaden participants’ awareness and motivation to inspire the call to action for helping communities, businesses and individuals to contribute meaningfully to reducing carbon emissions and sustaining a greener future.

Donald Okudu, Curator and Primary Licensee of TEDxPortHarcourt, noted, “This is more than a talk series. It’s a movement. The Countdown initiative reminds us that climate change is not a distant issue.

“It’s a present reality that requires bold, local responses. Port Harcourt has the potential to lead Nigeria’s climate transformation through innovation, storytelling, and community-driven action.”

Sharing his experience, Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director, NDDC, said, “Countdown is a global initiative, but its impact begins locally. By amplifying voices from the Niger Delta, we’re redefining what climate leadership looks like in Africa.”

The NDDC led in strong propositions directing attention to its activities and projects already building up carbon credit, including massive solar-powered street and community lighting, reforestation and reclamation schemes.

Other speakers and performers shared actionable solutions spanning renewable energy, sustainable living, environmental justice, creative advocacy, circular economy, and youth-led innovations, challenging attendees to go beyond awareness toward measurable actions and collaboration.

Observers appraised Port Harcourt’s footprint in environment struggles and climate change advocacy, chiefly among which was the ugly execution of the Ogoni 9, the eventual $1bn Ogoni clean up, calls for entire Niger Delta clean up, soot and sundry challenges.

The event also featured an exhibition of sustainable products and green technologies, networking fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors with performances deploying art, poetry, and music to inspire climate consciousness.

Participants left the event empowered to take tangible steps toward sustainability, from lifestyle changes to community projects and enterprise innovations.