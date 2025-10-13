Seyi Tinubu, important link between FG and youths, say tribal leaders

Seyi Tinubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A group of Nigerian tribal leaders known as The Natives has described Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as an important link between government and young Nigerians, saying he is the missing link in past administrations.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and signed by its Supreme Leader, Hon. Olalekan Smart Edwards, the group said Seyi Tinubu has contributed to stabilising the administration by promoting youth participation in governance.

According to the statement, Seyi Tinubu has provided support for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and helped create platforms for young people to take part in policy discussions, political appointments, and development programmes.

The group noted that previous administrations struggled to connect with young Nigerians, but argued that the President’s son has acted as a bridge by engaging with communities, student groups, and youth organisations.

It added that his role has reflected in youth-focused initiatives within the current government and helped create opportunities for young people in various offices.

While celebrating his 40th birthday, The Natives said Seyi Tinubu’s involvement in governance highlights a generational shift and signals greater inclusion of young people in national affairs.