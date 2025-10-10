Russia hits Ukraine with ‘massive’ strikes, power cuts in Kyiv

A man (top) looks out of a broken window in a residential building damaged during massive Russian drone and missile strikes to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on October 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had launched a “massive attack” on the capital Kyiv, triggering power cuts as a minister warned that Moscow was also striking hard at the national energy grid.

“The capital of the country is under an enemy ballistic missile attack and a massive attack by the enemy strike drones,” the Ukrainian air force said, urging Kyiv residents to remain in shelters.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard several powerful explosions in the city and experienced power outages at their homes in different districts of the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had targeted “critical infrastructure” and wounded at least nine people, five of whom were taken to hospital.

“The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply,” Klitschko said on the Telegram platform.

The Ukrainian energy minister, Svitlana Grynchuk, said Russian forces were “inflicting a massive strike” on the grid.

“Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimise the negative consequences,” Grynchuk said on Facebook.

“As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin clarifying the consequences of the attack and restoration work,” she said.

Russia also hit the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia with at least seven drone strikes, wounding at least three people, according to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the regional military administration.

Russia has escalated aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems over recent weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Moscow was seeking to “create chaos” by hitting energy facilities and railways.

Ukraine has stepped up its own drone and missile strikes on Russian territory in response, a tactic that Zelensky said was showing “results” and was pushing up fuel prices in Russia.