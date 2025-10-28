PTML Customs generates N116bn in Q3

Customs officers

By Cynthia Alo

The Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N116.2 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, Q3’25, representing a 34.3 per cent increase from the N86.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Joe Anani, disclosed this in Lagos during the Command’s third-quarter press briefing, six weeks after assuming office.

Anani said the Command had so far generated a total of N350.3 billion between January and September 2025 which is about 96.6 per cent of the N362.5 billion collected for the entire 2024.

He attributed the improved performance to enhanced operational efficiency under the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu.

“I took over a well-organised command and, on my watch, we have sustained the tempo of achievements in revenue collection, trade facilitation, prevention of smuggling, stakeholders’ engagement, and inter-agency collaboration,” he said.

He stated further: “From July to September 2025, we collected a total N116.2 billion. The collected quarterly figure is 34.3 percent higher than the N86.6 billion that was collected during the third quarter of 2024.

“From Jan-Sept, this command recorded a total collection N350.3 billion billion. Three months to the end of 2025, we have made 96.64%, almost equated the total collection recorded in 2024”.

Anani disclosed that during the period under review, the Command intercepted firearms, including one pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds of live ammunition.

The command also handed over 40ft and 20ft containers of imported pharmaceutical products, including fake antibiotics, to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).