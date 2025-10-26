Police deny attacking residents during demolition in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has dismissed reports claiming armed officers attacked residents during a demolition exercise in Oworonshoki, Lagos.

Police spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, in a statement on Sunday, described the reports as false and maliciously intended to mislead the public.

Adebisi clarified that police officers were deployed solely to maintain order during the Lagos State Government’s demolition, in coordination with its Environmental and Special Offences Task Force.

She said police presence was strictly to prevent lawlessness, not to intimidate or assault residents, contrary to social media claims.

“At no time did any officer engage in violence, harassment or collaborate with hoodlums as falsely alleged,” she stated.

Adebisi added that the exercise followed due process, including months of notice to occupants and compensation payments to affected parties.

She stressed that officers were instructed to act professionally, exercise restraint, and uphold respect for human rights and dignity.

“All allegations in the report are baseless, unfounded and false,” Adebisi emphasised, urging the public to disregard them completely.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives, supporting lawful state actions, and promoting peace under Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh.

She urged residents to verify information before sharing and cooperate with security agencies to sustain peace and progress in Lagos.

Vanguard News