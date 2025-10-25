Police arrest two robbery suspects in Niger

The Police Command in Niger says it has arrested two armed robbery suspects in the Tungan-Shanu area of Maje, Niger, with a white unregistered Lucky motorcycle.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Saturday in Minna.

He stated that on Oct. 22, at about 6.45p.m., police operatives attached to Maje Division intercepted and arrested two suspects.

According to him, the suspects are Aliyu Salihu, 25, and Jibrin Ndako, 22, both of Barkin-Saleh, Minna.

He said during the investigation, the two suspects, armed with cutlasses, had confessed to having robbed a student at his lodge in Bida of his motorcycle, four cellphones and the sum of N40,000 on the same date at about 2.30a.m.

The spokesperson added that the suspects, who confessed to the crime, said that they were escaping to Kogi before the arrest.

“Meanwhile, the exhibits recovered from them include a motorcycle, four handsets, two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and a sum of N7,000 remaining from the N40,000 robbed.

“The case has since been transferred to the State Criminals Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, for further investigation,” Abiodun revealed.

In another development, the spokesperson added that the operatives had also arrested a suspected motorcycle snatcher.

“On Oct. 24, at about 7a.m., police operatives attached to Chanchaga Division intercepted and arrested one Sa’idu Aliyu, an adult of the Kpakungu area of Minna, with a Bajaj motorcycle suspected to be stolen.

“Aliyu was arrested on Chanchaga-Paiko Road with the motorcycle, and he could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle was snatched from a victim around the Maitumbi area of Minna, while investigation on the matter is ongoing,” he said. (NAN)