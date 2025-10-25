Oyebanji thanks Tinubu over Oluyede’s appointment as CDS

Gov Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff.

Gen. Oluyede, who hails from Ikere-Ekiti, was until his new appointment the Chief of Army Staff.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, described Oluyede’s appointment as a welcome development.

The governor said the president acted right by recognising the exemplary qualities of the Ikere-Ekiti-born general and entrusting him with such a strategic position.

He said that the new CDS epitomised the core values of courage, integrity and loyalty for which Ekitis were known.

The governor expressed confidence in Oluyede’s ability to excel in his new role, describing him as a gallant officer with a record of accomplishments in his military career.

He urged the new CDS to leverage his extensive experience and expertise in charting a new direction for the military, particularly during this critical period.

“The Government and the people of Ekiti are grateful to the President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for Gen. Oluyede’s appointment.

“We wish him success in this new assignment and pledge our unalloyed support for him,” he said. (NAN)