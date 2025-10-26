Orji Uzor Kalu’s brother, Mascot, declares interest in Abia guber race

Orji Uzor Kalu

…returns to APC

By Steve Oko

As political intrigues for the 2027 general election gradually gather momentum, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, the younger brother of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared interest in the Abia State governorship race.

This is coming less than one week he returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the All Peoples Party (APP), on the platform of which he contested the seat in 2023.

Kalu who disclosed this weekend, while addressing a crowd of his supporters in Umuahia, said his mission “is to unify Abia and build a prosperous state where opportunities bound for everyone” irrespective of political party affiliation or social standing.

He vowed to unseat the incumbent Gov. Alex Otti, who he alleged, “is not fulfilling his campaign promises”.

Kalu who said he was the first to concede defeat and congratulate Gov. Otti in 2023, explained that his decision to recontest was because he was not impressed with the level of development in the state.

He explained that part of the reasons he accepted the outcome of the 2023 poll, was “because it represented the change the people of Abia State sought”.

He said that he was not banking on his brother, Senator Kalu’s influence to secure the governorship ticket, but would clinch it based on his antecedents.

Kalu who was a former Chief of Staff to ex-Gov. Theodore Orji, said he would leverage on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to develop Abia.

He said:”On behalf of myself, my wife, my family, I stand before you all and express my interest for Abia State governorship ticket under the great party of All Progressive Congress,for the governorship election of 2027.

“Together, we shall leverage on President Bola Amed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope policies to spread the dividends of good governance to the grassroots, empowering and uplifting our people through macro and micro economic systems.”

He further said: “Our journey is not about politics as usual; it’s a call to serve and restore empathy of leadership”.

Kalu argued that the Labour Party-controlled administration in Abia had not done enough to deserve continuity in 2027.

“I have given the administration room to govern without criticism for over two years. I acknowledge that some progress has been made under the administration.

“However, the progress remains far from the lofty campaign promises that were made during the 2023 election period. Abia and Abians deserves more, especially for those grassroots people”.

Kalu criticised the Otti-led Government over the handling of Local Government funds, claiming that Abia LGAs are not yet enjoying financial autonomy.

He promised to build “stomach infrastructure”, in addition to building infrastructural structure if given the opportunity in 2027.

“I’m young and vibrant. I know what this state needs, and will not disappoint the people,” he declared.

Kalu who urged eligible voters in the state to register for their permanent voter’s card ahead of 2027, said that votes must count.