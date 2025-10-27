Oba of Benin holds coronation anniversary thanksgiving at 508-year-old church

File image

By Ozioruva aliu, BENIN CITY

The Oba of Benin, His Majesty Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II on Sunday held his 9th coronation anniversary thanksgiving at the 508 years old Holy Aruosa Cathedral where the presiding Priest of the church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri warned against perversion of justice by some leaders in Nigeria.

Two notable Benin Chiefs, Osaro Idah the Obazelu of Benin and Osaigbovo Osamwonyi the Akenuwa of Benin stood in for Oba Ewuare II during the thanksgiving, which featured presentations by various groups, Holy Aruosa sonorous voice choir and prayers.

In a homily, the presiding Priest of Holy Aruosa, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, urged Community leaders, dukes and chiefs as well as other Benin traditional stewards to embrace righteousness and be accountable to their subjects by leading by example particularly in area of disputes resolution towards promoting harmonious coexistence and prevent strifes in Benin.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro quoted the priest as advising worshippers to imbibe the culture of godliness in their daily lives and depart from evil, saying “those who live according to the divine will of God will reap the blessings of God by striving to leave a lasting impact.”

He charged parents and other concerned authorities to support the fight against illicit drug use and trafficking, including other social vices, especially amongst youths in Edo State, warning that “parents who feeble in correcting their children may have the long arm of the law to contend with on the day of judgement”.

Members of the Benin Royal family and prominent Benin sons and daughters, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, Ima of Somorika, Oba Sule Idaiye, Benin Chiefs, Commissioners, Dukes (Enigie), Community heads, traditional Priests, traditional Priestesses and politicians as well as representatives of Oba of Benin ancestral relations led by Barrister Chuks Iduh, represented by Prince Ephraim Odiakose Nwabuokei of Onicha-Olona of Aniocha North LGA, Delta State, attended the service at the Benin foremost Edo national church.

