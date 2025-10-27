I feel sorry for men with one wife – Ned Nwoko

Nwoko

Senator Ned Nwoko says he feels sorry for men who have only one wife, arguing that polygamy offers men greater stability and balance in marriage.

The lawmaker representing Delta North stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday.

“I feel sorry for those who have one wife. Just imagine standing on one leg — it’s difficult. But with two, three, or four, you’re more balanced. That’s the example I give,” Nwoko said.

When reminded that the Bible does not endorse polygamy, the senator countered, “The Old Testament does. I am a man of faith. But that’s not what we are here for.”

Nwoko, who is married to four wives, maintained that he had no regrets about his marital decisions.

“No, I don’t have any regret. I would do the same thing again. You should marry who you want to marry,” he said.

The lawmaker also dismissed recent allegations of domestic violence involving his actress wife, Regina Daniels, describing them as false and unfounded.

“I am not a violent person. I respect my wives and love them and my kids,” he added.

His comments come amid reports of tension in his household after Regina Daniels recently unveiled a new mansion on social media, writing, “In my house, I am a queen. I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family.”