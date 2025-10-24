Nigeria–EU science alliance deepens

…as Europe Backs Research, Innovation, Digital Transformation

By Joseph Erunke, Lagos

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s research and innovation landscape, signalling a deeper partnership aimed at advancing digital transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the 18th Annual Research Conference of the University of Lagos, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot, announced plans for a new Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Agreement between the EU and Nigeria — a move set to redefine the future of scientific cooperation between both partners.

According to Ambassador Mignot, the proposed accord will create new opportunities for joint research projects, academic exchanges, and investment in technology infrastructure, linking Nigerian and European institutions in a shared pursuit of innovation.

“Science is most efficient when it is universal, not when it bumps into borders,” he said. “The European Union and its Member States are investing in research that advances the same green, digital, and inclusive transition we are pursuing in Europe, and we are proud to work with Nigeria to achieve this.”

He noted that the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe Programme, a nearly €100 billion initiative, is already open to Nigerian researchers, offering global platforms for collaboration and funding.

“Horizon Europe is open to Nigerian researchers because the pursuit of knowledge belongs to all humankind,” Mignot added. “When science connects people, it builds a stronger, fairer, and more sustainable world.”

The EU’s renewed commitment aligns with Nigeria’s growing ambition to harness innovation for national development. The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, described the partnership as a major step toward building the country’s research capacity.

“Africa must embrace innovation that responds to our realities,” she said. “Partnerships like this enable us to translate research into practical solutions — from sustainable energy to healthcare and artificial intelligence — that improve lives and empower communities.”

Professor Ogunsola also revealed that the university is developing a Human-Centred AI Research Hub, designed to promote ethical, inclusive, and context-driven artificial intelligence for African development.

At the student level, enthusiasm was high. Salami Mayowa Michael, a PhD candidate in Estate Management, said the EU’s support could transform learning and research.

“AI is changing everything about how we learn and research,” he noted. “With the right support, we can leverage data, drones, and digital tools to solve local problems and revolutionize how we teach and innovate.”

The EU’s growing partnership with Nigeria reflects a broader continental strategy — one that positions Africa not merely as a beneficiary of technology, but as a key contributor to the global innovation ecosystem.

As negotiations on the STI Agreement progress, both parties are poised to usher in a new era of knowledge diplomacy, where science and technology serve as bridges between continents and catalysts for shared prosperity.