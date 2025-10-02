Nigeria @65: Our political, economic structures need timely reforms – Reps minority caucus

As Nigerians commemorate this year’s Independence Day, the opposition caucus in the House of Representatives has urged the nation to confront the uncomfortable truth that its political and economic structures require deliberate and timely reforms.

This was contained in a congratulatory message jointly signed by caucus leaders — Rep. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader; Rt. Hon. (Dr) Ali Isa J.C, Minority Whip; Rt. Hon. Aliyu Madaki, Deputy Minority Leader; and Rt. Hon. George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minority Whip.

The caucus said: “As we celebrate another year of freedom from colonial rule, we salute the sacrifices of our founding fathers and heroes past who gave everything for the independence we enjoy today.

Today presents another opportunity for sincere reflection and objective introspection — for us as a people to look back on our journey of nationhood, the road taken and not taken. In doing this, we must be honest in our assessments.

We must be fair, frank and firm. Only when we are true and factual about the state of our nation can Nigeria break free from stunted development and realise her full potential as a prosperous country.

Indeed, we face issues of governance and the absence of inclusive economic growth, which have left millions trapped in poverty. Insecurity, hunger, youth unemployment and infrastructure deficits remain persistent obstacles to development.

The ideals of equity, fairness and justice that should unite us are increasingly strained, resulting in divisions that threaten cohesion and progress. We must face the uncomfortable truth that our political and economic structures demand urgent reform.

More importantly, resource distribution must be fair and inclusive, prioritising all Nigerians regardless of region, religion or ethnicity.

Now more than ever, the realities on ground call for leaders at every level to demonstrate genuine commitment to the welfare of the people and ensure accountability.

Nationhood is a continuous task that requires collective responsibility. Nigerians must embrace inclusivity and draw strength from our diversity to build a stronger nation. No single group, no matter how powerful, can achieve meaningful progress in isolation. Only through shared purpose, understanding and cooperation can we overcome our challenges.

As we move forward, let us harness the strength in our differences to build a nation that works for all. We call on every citizen to recommit to the values of peace, unity and development, knowing that Nigeria’s future rests on our ability to remain united and work together towards common goals.

On this day, we urge all citizens to renew hope and commitment to a greater Nigeria. May we rise above our challenges and build a nation that fulfils the dreams of our founding fathers and meets the expectations of present and future generations.