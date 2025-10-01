Nigeria @ 65: Abuja, one of Nigeria’s safest places – Wike

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has declared that Abuja remains one of the safest places to live in the country, crediting both government efforts and residents’ commitment to peace.

In his Independence Day message to FCT residents, Wike said the territory has remained a model of unity and security despite challenges in other parts of Nigeria.

“Residents have remained intentional about living together in peace and harmony in spite of a few distractions. Consequently, the FCT has become one of the most peaceful places to reside in the entire country,” the minister stated.

Wike attributed Abuja’s relative calm to a two-way effort: security measures put in place by the FCT Administration in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, and the “zero tolerance of residents for insecurity.”

He commended citizens for their vigilance and cooperation, urging them to continue reporting suspicious movements and supporting the administration’s drive for law and order.

The minister also linked the peace in Abuja to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said has brought “unprecedented development and security measures” to the capital.

“We have reconstructed schools and hospitals, built strategic roads, empowered youths and women, and supported our farmers. These interventions are strengthening the economy of the FCT and improving living standards,” Wike said.

Looking ahead to the February 2026 area council elections, Wike urged residents to maintain the city’s reputation for peace by engaging in issues-based campaigns and voting responsibly.

“I implore residents to go about campaigning for candidates of their choice in a peaceful and orderly manner. I also encourage everyone to come out en masse to vote for leaders who have vision and capacity to attract development,” he appealed.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s challenges, Wike maintained that Abuja’s security record is proof that progress is possible when citizens and government work together.

“As we mark 65 years of nationhood, let us look forward with renewed hope. The FCT will continue to remain the symbol of our unity, our resilience, and now, one of the safest places to call home in Nigeria,” he said.