New education curriculum receives boost as group unveils implementation tools 

By Nnasom David

The newly revised Nigeria’s Basic and Senior Secondary Education Curriculum has received a significant boost as an education-based non-governmental has concluded arrangements to unveil tools to ensure smooth implementation of the reforms being embarked upon by the federal government.

BMI Finishing School says the development of the tools is part of its commitment to ensure the development of basic education in the country.

“As part of our ongoing commitment, we have developed a range of tools to support the implementation of the new curriculum for trade subjects and business studies (entrepreneurship)”, Dr. Nnamdi Unachukwu said in a statement on behalf of BMI on Saturday.

Part of the resources to be unveiled include, NERDC-approved textbooks and workbooks for Primary 4-6 and JSS 1-3, Digital lab solutions, Training guides for trainers, Leaning Management System (LMS), Digital skill connect platform for hands-on training on trade skills and others.

Scheduled to hold 22nd October 2025 at National Merit House, Maitama Abuja, the event will serve as a platform to sensitize members of the general public on the importance of the revised curriculum and why it is vital to enhance educational development in the country.

It will have in attendance educators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and private sector to create awareness about the significance of trade subjects and digital tech for young minds in Nigeria.