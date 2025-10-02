More Summit charges N’Delta youths on innovation, creativity beyond oil

L–R: Ogbugo Esther Chimekagbe (CEO, Jeska Atelier), Promise Chizara (CEO, Zubara Global Services), Moyosore Williams (Convener, The More Summit), Maudlyn Yahaya (Manager, Retail & Agency, DHL Nigeria), and Onyeama Obinna (CEO, Nextwave Homes).

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – A maiden Summit christened ‘The More Summit’ 2025 has charged Niger Delta youths on exploring innovation, entrepreneurship and empowerment as their future beyond oil in their domain.

The Summit with the theme ‘Igniting Innovations for a Brighter Future’, was convened by renowned media personality Moyosore Williams, which basically stressed a mind shift from the usual oil and gas sector to other profitable sectors that have more prospects for their future and development of the region.

Meanwhile, in her address of welcome, Moyosore pointed out the urgency of realigning Port Harcourt’ potential and future with sustainable innovation and penetrating entrepreneurship among its young an vibrant youth demography.

As she noted the city’s long standing history of oil wealth and influence, she still maintained that it no better time than now for the young people to see beyond the oil and venture into other sectors that can change the narrative based on the untapped abundant opportunities and glories that yet to be utilized but lying fallow, hence the need to ensure the young people tart o discover their potential in these sectors.

She also added that natural and mineral resources are not enough to transform lives and the society in general but through innovations and creativity.

The maiden edition of The More Summit 2025 was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on September 19, 2025, and had in attendance representatives from Rotaract District 9141, AIESEC Port Harcourt, Face of the Future, and Outdoor Naija, alongside the support of sponsors including Folstaj International Limited, Nextwave Homes, Zubara Global Services, The Fruitful Vine, and Oceanklass Solutions Limited.

She said: “The future is now. If we are willing to look beyond oil, we will discover that there is more within us; more to build, more to create, and more to offer the world.

“Innovation and creativity are the true wealth of this generation, and it is our responsibility to harness them to shape a future we can be proud of.”

The first panel topic was ‘Purpose Over Pressure: Redefining Success in a Distracted Generation’, on how young people could rise above societal expectations to pursue meaningful, purpose-driven lives.

Speakers including a Legal Practitioner, Eseosa Gabriel; Media Personality, Honey Ojukwu; and Moyosore Williams emphasized resilience, service, and intentional growth as anchors of success.

Williams underscored this point, noting: “One of the key principles to success is to serve. Because in serving, you learn, make your mistakes, and grow.”

The keynote address, delivered by Pastor Oyindamola Oludapo, reinforced this call to purpose and excellence.

Oludapo called participants to avoid the mediocrity as a trap, “Many young people settle for average because of reasons like fear, comparison, background, or pressure. But the cycle must be broken for us to see the MORE within.”

The second panel, focused on the topic, ‘The Future is Now: Building Relevant Careers in a Changing World’ highlighted adaptability and perseverance in today’s workforce while the panellists were an agribusiness expert, Promise Chizara; Manager, Retail & Agency, DHL Nigeria; and entrepreneur and realtor, Maudlyn Yahaya Onyeama Obinna who shared practical experiences and gave deep insights on carving sustainable careers in evolving industries.

Interestingly, Yahaya’s journey from receptionist to senior manager at DHL stood out as a testament to humility, diligence, and growth.

Beyond conversations, the summit translated its vision into tangible opportunities.

Meanwhile, 10 attendees received scholarships to study Real Estate and Business Fundamentals at the Garden City Real Estate Academy, courtesy of Nextwave Homes. In addition, three participants secured places in a 12-day No-Code Web Development Course sponsored by ROCTech Enterprise (Abuja).

The summit concluded with awards of recognition presented to all panelists and speakers for their contributions to shaping Port Harcourt’s future.

With this maiden edition, The More Summit 2025 has positioned itself as a catalyst for innovation and youth empowerment in Port Harcourt, signaling the beginning of a new narrative for the city, one defined not by its oil legacy, but by the ingenuity and resilience of its young leaders.