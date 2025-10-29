Matawalle,Yari shrinking PDP in Zamfara — APC

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday lauded the efforts of Dr Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari for their unwavering support to the party in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Yusuf Idris, APC Publicity Secretary in the state, on Tuesday in Gusau.

Idris said the motivation and support for party loyalists across the state have continued to inspire politicians from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC in the state.

According to the APC publicity secretary, motivation from the duo of Matawalle and Yari has continued to attract top politicians from other parties into the APC in the state.

“Today, we happily and officially received Hon. Maharazu Faru of the PDP representing Maradun II State House of Assembly Constituency, who defected to the APC in the state.

“The ceremony, which was held amidst a large crowd at the APC Secretariat in Gusau, was chaired by the Chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Tukur Danfulani.

“Also joining were all five Ward Chairmen of Faru/Magami Ward ,Hon. Ahmad Lawal (Sarkin Samari), Gidan Goga Ward, Hon. Sanusi Ahmad Liman, Tsibiri Ward and Hon. Lawal Mohammed, Kaya Ward.

“Others were Shingi Dan- Abu, Janbako and the ex-officio, Alhaji Salisu Dodo Faru, along with hundreds of their supporters from the constituency,” Idris said.

He quoted Faru as saying that his decision to dump his former party, the PDP, and join the opposition APC, among others, was due to Gov. Dauda Lawal’s failure to address all the campaign promises he made.

He said that they ranged from insecurity, which was the main reason people voted for him, adding,“But now he shows no concern for the plight of his constituents.”

Faru further said that his constituency was not recognised or given any attention, and at the same time, the government failed to treat PDP members of his constituency with justice and fairness.

“Hon. Fatu explained that his constituents were totally sidelined by the Lawal government by failing to meet the expectations of his supporters as expected through genuine change. Unfortunately, things are going from bad to worse.

“There is no fairness in Dauda’s administration, as only favoured PDP members and members of his cabal are reaping the dividend of democracy.

“For these reasons, I decided to join Matawalle and Abdulaziz Yari, and together with all the party executives in my constituency as well as my supporters,” Idris said.

According to him, Faru further lamented that the PDP was now characterised by crises at all levels, which explained why many Governors elected on its platform were exiting to the APC alongside multitudes of their supporters.

Idris also quoted a PDP ex officio in Maradun Local Government, Alhaji Salisu Dodo, as saying:”PDP is dead in Maradun 2 Constituency.

*Dauda is an accidental politician that lacks direction, querying, how can a government abandon those who campaigned day and night without any concerns.

“Many PDP chieftains will join the APC in the days to come.”

The spokesman said that Dodo commended Matawalle for keeping in touch with the grassroots, which clearly showed that the APC and its leaders, Yari and others, were taking care of their party members.

He added, “By 2027, PDP is going to be a walkover because of the party’s immature politics.”

Speaking on behalf of the five PDP ward chairmen, Ahmad Lawal said they decided to join Faru into the APC because he was their most responsive leader and the only one taking care of the party in the Maradun II constituency.

Receiving the members, the APC chairman said the party has continued to receive reputable and distinguished personalities even though it was not the ruling party in the state.

Danfulani said that more people were gaining confidence in the APC at the national level and in its exemplary leadership in the state.

He attributed the party’s success in the state to the efforts of its leaders, especially Matawalle and Yari, for their drive to sustain unmatched unity and welfare among members throughout the state.

The chairman thanked the duo and all the other leaders of the party for ensuring the oneness of the APC, adding that it was an indication that the APC would make an unchallenged comeback in 2027.

Danfulani also assured all the new entrants that they would be treated equally with other members.

Other personalities at the occasion included former APC State Chairman, Hon. Lawal M. Liman; State Secretary of the party, Hon. Ibrahim Dangaladima; Hon. Kamilu Sa’idu l, member representing Kaura Namoda South; and Alhaji Bashir Ataka, Welfare Secretary.

Others included Mallam Yusuf Idris, Publicity Secretary, former Secretary to the Zamfara Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Alhaji Babangida Turnuku and a former Gusau Local Government Chairman, Babangida Abdullahi, among others.”

Vanguard News