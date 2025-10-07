Market women extol Oba of Benin for promoting Edo culture

A group of market women in Benin metropolis on Tuesday lauded Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, for upholding the rich culture and tradition of the Benin Kingdom.

Madam Florence Ahunwan, who led the women to the palace, hailed the Oba for explaining the Edo market women’s leadership tradition to the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, over who ruled them.

The traders had turned down Pastor (Mrs) Josephine Ibhaguezejele as Edo market leader, prompting the Iyaloja-general to visit the Oba over the matter.

Ahunwan showered praises on Oba Ewuare for his truth and goodwill to Nigerians in defence of Edo heritage.

The market women sang praises of the Oba and thanked him for being a beacon of support to his subjects.

Responding on behalf of the palace, Chief Osaro Idah, the Obazelu of Benin, joined by other palace chiefs, acknowledged the visit by the market women.

Idah assured the group that their goodwill message would be communicated to the Oba.

He cautioned the market women against violence while carrying out their trade at the various markets. (NAN)