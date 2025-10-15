Man arrested over girlfriend’s death in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Police in Ondo State have arrested a 37-year-old man, identified as Omokinwa Ademola, in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Joy Jimoh, following an alleged domestic dispute in Idanre area of the state.

According to local sources, the disagreement reportedly stemmed from a financial issue involving money the suspect allegedly owed the deceased. During the altercation, the suspect was said to have assaulted her, after which she became unconscious.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel confirmed her dead.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said that one Ngozi Gregory, aged 45, reported the matter at the Idanre Divisional Police Headquarters.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Idanre Division, led a team of detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested,” Olayinka said. “The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue for post-mortem examination, while preliminary investigation has commenced.”Olayinka condemned the act of violence that resulted in the death and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to justice, warning that acts of domestic violence would not be tolerated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for thorough investigation. Fake soldier arrested for alleged impersonation in Akure.

In a separate development, police have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Victor Ojukwu, for alleged impersonation and harassment in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to the police spokesperson, credible intelligence led to the arrest of the suspect, who had allegedly been posing as a military officer and intimidating members of the public.

During a search, items recovered from the suspect include camouflage handkerchiefs, a whistle, a fake military identity card and emblems, two miniature Nigerian flags with the suspect’s picture, a horsewhip, and a pair of camouflage socks.