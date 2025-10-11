LEKISS taking the world by storm with ‘Activating’

The global music scene is buzzing, and at the center of it all is Lekiss, the sensational Nigerian artist whose sound is redefining Afro pop. With his latest hit single, “Activating,” currently making waves across the globe, Lekiss is proving that he’s not just another rising star — he’s the next big thing from Africa.

Born in Ikotun, Lagos State, and raised as the youngest of ten, Lekiss embodies the true Nigerian spirit of hustle, creativity, and resilience. His sound — a smooth blend of Afro rhythms, street energy, and heartfelt lyricism — reflects a life rich in experience and passion.

Originally from Ibadan, Oyo State, Lekiss grew up immersed in two vibrant cultures that deeply influenced his music. From his early education at Blessed Assurance Nursery & Primary School in Lagos to his years at Government College Ibadan, where he stood out as one of the top music students, it was clear that music wasn’t just a hobby — it was his destiny.

His stage name, Lekiss, derived from his birth name Lekan, mirrors his down-to-earth personality and relatable approach to music. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences and a genuine love for sound, Lekiss began writing and producing music as a teenager, fine-tuning a style that is now captivating listeners around the world.

Now based in Lagos, Lekiss continues to make his mark on the Nigerian and global music scenes. With “Activating,” he delivers a vibrant, feel-good anthem that perfectly captures his versatility and unique energy. The track’s infectious rhythm and smooth vocals have earned him international recognition, with fans across continents vibing to his distinct Afro pop flavor.

Whether he’s blending Afro beats with street influences or serenading listeners with soulful melodies, Lekiss brings an authenticity that’s impossible to ignore. His music connects, inspires, and uplifts — a true reflection of the new generation of African artists shaping the sound of tomorrow.

With a growing catalog and an unwavering hunger to evolve, Lekiss is an artist to watch — real, raw, and ready for the world stage. As “Activating” continues to dominate playlists and charts, one thing is certain: the world is only just beginning to experience the brilliance of Lekiss.

Follow Lekiss and join the movement — the activation has begun.