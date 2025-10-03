LASG warns residents against false emergency calls

Femi Giwa, General Manager, Lagos State Command and Control Centre.

Mr Femi Giwa, General Manager, Lagos State Command and Control Centre, has warned residents against prank emergency calls.

Giwa has also urged states to build stronger institutions, adopt technology and foster collaboration to improve emergency management across Nigeria.

He made the call while speaking to newsmen at the ongoing National SEMA Conference in Lagos.

He appealed to Lagos residents to desist from fake emergency calls as they put lives at risk.

“Response time is very important in saving lives. When residents make false calls, they block genuine callers from reaching emergency lines.

“This delays first responders and affects the golden hour—that crucial window between life and death.

“I urge residents to please don’t make nuisance calls. Only call when there is a real emergency,” he said.

He noted that disasters were often random and unavoidable but with adequate preparedness, states could reduce their impact.

“The objective of this conference is to improve overall incident management in Nigeria.

“Disasters occur when hazard, risk, and vulnerability converge, and this is frequent across states.

“This forum provides an opportunity for emergency managers and agencies to share ideas and chart an efficient pathway for disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery, ultimately building a resilient Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that effective disaster management rested on collaboration, strong institutions, and adequate infrastructure, stressing that no single agency can respond effectively without collective effort.

“Emergency management depends on collaboration.

“For example, when a building collapses, it takes firefighters, LASBCA, medical responders, and others working together.

“If the institutions are not well equipped and their capacity not built, it becomes very difficult.

” It is not rocket science—we must invest in institutions, capacity-building, and infrastructure,” he explained.

He urged state governments lagging behind to explore innovative funding options, including community engagement and partnerships with the private sector.

He also encouraged them to leverage ICT for predictive analytics, data gathering, and improved coordination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SEMA Conference continues in Lagos, bringing together state emergency managers, NEMA officials, and other stakeholders to strengthen Nigeria’s disaster management systems.

Vanguard News