Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Tinubu urged to address disputes surrounding project

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd, Engr. Stella Okengwu, has cautioned that Nigeria risks losing foreign investor confidence if the government fails to urgently address ongoing disputes surrounding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

In a statement released on Monday, Okengwu accused the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, of actions that undermine investor trust, judicial independence, and the rule of law.

She explained that the company’s flagship project, Winhomes Estate, is a $250 million diaspora-backed housing and tourism initiative designed to drive economic growth and attract sustainable foreign investment. The project, she said, aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and has garnered substantial support from Nigerians in the diaspora and international partners.

“We believed in the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – a vision that inspired us to invest massively in Nigeria’s future. But the recent actions and public comments of the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, have crossed legal boundaries and endangered investor confidence,” she stated.

According to Okengwu, Winhomes legally acquired 20 hectares of land, subdivided into 2,500 plots valued at ₦150 million each, and developed it into a serviced estate with modern infrastructure such as roads, drainage, libraries, hospitals, and perimeter fencing.

She revealed that about 400 plots — estimated at ₦60 billion — have been affected by the ongoing diversion of the coastal road, bringing the total potential loss to ₦85 billion.

“This is diaspora sweat and real capital — now endangered by ministerial overreach,” Okengwu said.

“This conduct exposes the President’s office to reputational risk and undermines judicial independence,” she warned, citing Section 1(3) of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the supremacy of the rule of law.

Okengwu clarified that contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, the case remains ongoing before Justice Akintayo Aluko, and no judgment has been delivered. “Any attempt to revoke land titles mid-case is contemptuous and unconstitutional,” she added.

Addressing concerns about the project’s funding, Okengwu confirmed that all investments were made through legitimate financial channels such as Sendwave, MoneyGram, Western Union, and other Central Bank–regulated platforms. She added that Winhomes is certified by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) under the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, affirming the transparency of all inflows.

“Any suggestion that these funds are illegal is reckless and defamatory. These are lawfully earned funds from hardworking Nigerians abroad,” she asserted.

Okengwu appealed to President Tinubu to intervene by halting further ministerial actions, reaffirming judicial independence, and ordering a transparent valuation of diaspora investors’ losses. She also urged the presidency to facilitate dialogue between Winhomes and the Ministry of Works through their legal representatives and to investigate alleged irregularities tied to the project.

“Mr. President, this is a moment for decisive leadership,” she said. “Either we protect the Constitution and investor confidence, or we allow impunity to erode decades of trust. The world is watching.”

Okengwu concluded that the Winhomes project represents a model for diaspora-led national development and warned that unresolved conflicts of this nature could severely discourage future foreign direct investment in Nigeria.