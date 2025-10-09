Killing of oil company staff, 4 others, brews tension in Obile community

Obile community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State is boiling, following the gruesome but staggered murder of no fewer than five persons, including an oil company personnel, in the area.

The names of two out of the five dead persons were identified as Denaute Gbaraka, the oil company staff and Chinedu Chukwu, an indigene of Obile.

Vanguard also gathered that although the dead persons were not killed on the same day, the perpetrators of the alleged crime equally burnt personal properties in their operations.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the President General of Obile Town Union, Mr. Chigozie Kingsley Onuruka, affirmed that “tension has been rising in the community” since the killings started.

He traced the genesis of the alleged crime to the appointment of a new president general for the community.

The PG further alleged that the same cult group was responsible for the recent kidnapping of a member of the Ogbonna family, known as Onwa and looted a provision store.

Onuruka not only blamed the alleged crime on a cult group, said to be loyal to some persons and officials of the local council area (names withheld), but also called for a thorough and speedy investigation into the matter.

“I urge Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Inspector General of Police and all the other security agencies, to intervene and restore peace in Obile”, Onuruka pleaded.

All efforts made to get the police angle to this story failed, as the Imo State Police Command’s image maker, Me. Henry Okoye did not respond to inquiries made by Vanguard.

