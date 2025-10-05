Kidnapping: NBA warns members to avoid nine Kebbi LGAs

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kebbi Branch, has advised its members to avoid travelling to nine local government areas in the state identified as kidnapping hotspots.

The directive was issued in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday by the Branch Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Hassan, following the abduction of a lawyer, Mr. Isyaku Muhammad-Danjuma, along the Ibeto–Birnin Kebbi road in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to Hassan, the affected areas are Bagudo, Suru, Kamba (Dandi), Bunza, Kangiwa (Arewa), Dirin Daji (Sakaba), Ribah, Kanya, and Augie LGAs.

He said the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the association on Saturday, where members expressed concern over rising insecurity across the country.

As part of its resolutions, the branch directed members to boycott court proceedings from October 7 to 10 in protest against the abduction of their colleague and to draw attention to the worsening security situation.

“Upon the expiration of the boycott period, members are also urged to suspend handling terrorism-related cases, including those involving kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, or unlawful possession of firearms, until further notice,” Hassan stated.

The chairman said the NBA would continue to engage relevant authorities to secure the safe release of the abducted lawyer, while urging government and security agencies to take urgent steps to restore peace and confidence.

He added that the branch would work with the judiciary to provide alternative venues for court sessions to minimise travel to unsafe locations.

Hassan commended members of the Bar, judiciary, media, and the public for their solidarity and urged unity in the collective pursuit of justice and peace.

NAN