WAFCON: Super Falcons suffer 2-3 loss to debutants Malawi

Super Falcons

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chawinga sisters, Temwa and Taitha starred as debutants Malawi handed defending champions Nigeria a 3-2 loss.

Both teams were opening their campaign in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and it was expected to be a stroll in the park for the more experienced Super Falcons.

But Malawi had other plans. The first sign of things to come was their ability to hold the 10-time winners to a goalless draw in the first half.

Within the space of six minutes in the second half, the Chawinga sisters put Malawi two-goals up and had Justine Madugu side in panic mode.

Temwa opened the scoring in the 73rd minute before Tabitha Chawinga doubled Malawi’s lead six minutes later.

Rasheedat Ajibade converted from the spot in the 90th minute, but a defensive lapse made sure Temwa was able to run onto a loose ball and looped a helpless Chimaka Nnadozie to restore the two-goal advantage three minutes later.

Uchenna Kanu, however, scored deep into stoppage time to reduce the margin.

Nigeria’s next match is against a Barbra Banda led Zambian side that pummelled Egypt 6-0 in their opener earlier.