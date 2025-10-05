Kaybobo, Isabella, Jason Jae, Mensan evicted from BBNaija season 10 [See top 5 finalists]

Four housemates Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, and Jason Jae have been evicted from the BBNaija season 10 reality show, bringing their journey to an end.

Their exit paved the way for the emergence of the top five finalists: Koyin, Dede, Imisi, Sultana, and Kola, who now stand as the last contenders for the coveted ₦80 million grand prize.

The live finale show was filled with tension, excitement, and cheers from fans as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu the show host announced the evictions one after another.

Meanwhile, Big Brother earlier announced ₦80 million as the prize money for the winner of BBNaija Season 10.

Ahead of the BBNaija live finale on Sunday night, the remaining housemates were shown how portions of the prize money were spent throughout the season.

In a twist, Big Brother revealed that every request made over the red telephone was deducted from the prize pool.

The housemates were also surprised to learn that Kaybobo’s immunity to the finale was actually purchased using funds from the collective prize money.

This season’s prize fund reportedly fluctuated several times due to such deductions, but the housemates were able to restore it back to ₦80 million before the show’s conclusion.

Vanguard News