BBNaija S10: Evicted housemates relive experiences, share future plans, tip Imisi for victory

By Efe Onodjae

It was a night of mixed emotions and candid reflections as the latest evictees from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 show, Mide, Sabrina, Ruboy, and Zita, opened up on their journeys in the house. From personal shocks and lessons learnt to career aspirations outside the show, the housemates shared heartfelt experiences, while unanimously tipping fellow contestant, Imisi, as the strongest contender for the crown.

For some, eviction came as a wake-up call. For others, it was a test of resilience, friendship, and survival in a highly competitive space where strategy and authenticity are constantly under scrutiny.

“Damboski’s eviction was a shocker”

Reflecting on her journey, one of the housemates admitted that the sudden exit of fan-favourite Damboski jolted her into reality.

“At first, it was very difficult for me to bring out my personality in the house. I kept asking myself, what did I do to myself? But when Damboski, who we all thought was doing so well, got evicted, it was a wake-up call for me. I realized I had to step up,” she said.

Mide on losing Wright Morgan

For Mide, the eviction of Wright Morgan was particularly tough. She described it as a moment that broke down her emotional walls.

“It was shocking because we weren’t expecting it that day. Wright was one person that had my back in the house. When he left, everything just came pouring out. But I reminded myself that I came into the house alone, and I had to prove my own story,” she said.

Sabrina speaks on health rumours

Sabrina, whose exit also took fans by surprise, used the platform to dispel rumours surrounding her health.

“People thought it was a strategy, but I’m fine. I’m excited to be out here doing my media rounds and ready to push forward with the things I love. This is just the beginning for me,” she explained.

Ruboy clears the air on clash with Zita

Ruboy, remembered for his hype-man energy and dramatic moments, addressed his altercation with Zita.

“Honestly, it started from the arena games. Things escalated and I said something I shouldn’t have. Before I knew it, Indomie was on my face,” he narrated with a laugh. “But we resolved it immediately. Zita apologized and we’ve been cool ever since. It’s all love and light.”

Zita on finding love and future plans

Zita, who bonded with fellow housemate Damboski, admitted that the environment of the house played a role in their closeness.

“Damboski is really sweet, and in that kind of confined space, you need someone to have your back. That’s how it just happened,” she said. On her post-show plans, she revealed her passion for fashion and representation. “I had my clothing line before going into the house. I want to expand it, push a Barbie collection, and also champion dark-skin beauty representation in skincare and fashion.”

Beyond the drama, the ex-housemates agreed that the show was a test of mental strength, adaptability, and resilience.

“We underestimated how mentally draining the house could be,” one said. “But it also showed us the importance of believing in ourselves, building friendships, and making the best out of every moment.”

As the countdown to the Season 10 finale continues, the ex-housemates remain optimistic , not just about who takes home the prize, but about the opportunities that lie ahead in the entertainment, fashion, and media industries.