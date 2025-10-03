Japa film & art: Exploration of Nigeria’s youth migration crisis

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor.

Lagos, Nigeria — The JAPA Film & Art Group Exhibition is set to open on Sunday, October 5th, 2025, at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, offering a compelling dual-channel project that confronts one of the most urgent realities facing Nigeria today: the mass migration of its youth.

Running until Saturday, October 18th, the exhibition promises to be a critical cultural moment, addressing the socio-political and economic forces driving young Nigerians to flee their homeland in search of better opportunities abroad.

“JAPA,” derived from Yoruba meaning “to run completely,” succinctly captures the urgent need felt by many young Nigerians to escape deteriorating living conditions and systemic failures. The country, endowed with vast human and natural resources, has become plagued by inept leadership, corruption, and an unlivable environment, where basic necessities like stable electricity are scarce, and employment remains elusive despite educational attainment.

Curated and executive produced by Ovie Omatsola, the project presents two complementary components: a feature-length documentary titled JAPA: The Search for a Better Life, and a group art exhibition featuring 14 dynamic visual artists, alumni of the Next of Kin Art Competition by Thought Pyramid Art Centre. Both components serve as a mirror reflecting the harsh realities behind migration, capturing the emotions, hopes, frustrations, and resilience of Nigerian youth.

The documentary delves deeply into personal and collective narratives, exploring why young people leave, what they leave behind, and the fate of the nation they depart. It amplifies voices often unheard amidst the broader political turmoil, including the perspectives of participating artists who share their stories.

Simultaneously, the art exhibition showcases thought-provoking works by Ademola Ojo, Christian Allison, Olalekan Adeyemi Julius, Caroline Useh, Popoola Nurudeen, Segun Jiboku, Ikechukwu Ezeigwe, Bertha Onyekachi, Segun Fagorusi, Hassan Abdulazeez, Alogi John, Akinnire Solomon, Odinakachi Okoroafor, and Sidney Osioh. Their creations provide a layered visual commentary on themes of displacement, hope, disillusionment, and the complex notion of home.

The JAPA project aims not only to document and critique but to inspire reflection, dialogue, and reform. It underscores the potential of visual arts as a vibrant career avenue and a national asset, capable of helping curb the ongoing exodus by fostering a renewed sense of purpose and belonging.

The exhibition will be held at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, 96 Norman Williams Street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos. The opening is public and invites all Nigerians to engage with this vital conversation on the future of the nation and its youth.

This landmark event sheds light on a critical chapter in Nigeria’s contemporary history, urging society to listen, reflect, and envision pathways toward change and possibly, hopeful return. The JAPA Film & Art Group Exhibition is an invitation to confront the realities, challenges, and dreams of a generation determined to seek a better life despite daunting obstacles.