Iwobi breaks EPL record for most Nigerian appearances [see top 5]

Fulham star Alex Iwobi has set a new English Premier League, EPL record following the game against his former team, Arsenal.

The Cottagers lost 1-0 to the Gunners on Saturday evening, with Iwobi, who has been one of their standout players this season, making the starting lineup.

The Super Eagles star was unable to help his team clinch a win over Mikel Arteta’s men, as the league leaders secured victory through a well-taken set piece.

However, despite Fulham’s defeat, Iwobi wrote his name into the Premier League history books.

Iwobi EPL record

Following his start against Arsenal, Iwobi has officially become the Nigerian player with the most appearances in the Premier League.

According to the Premier League’s official website, the 29-year-old midfielder has now made 299 appearances, surpassing former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi, who held the previous record with 298 appearances.

Iwobi, who came through Arsenal’s Hale End academy, has spent his entire professional career in the English top flight — playing for Arsenal (100 matches), Everton (123 matches), and Fulham (76 matches).

He has now overtaken some of Nigeria’s greatest football exports, including:

Shola Ameobi – 298 appearances

Nwankwo Kanu – 273 appearances

Yakubu Aiyegbeni – 252 appearances

John Obi Mikel – 249 appearances

The Fulham midfielder is expected to reach a major milestone when he makes his 300th Premier League appearance next weekend against Newcastle United, the same club where Ameobi built his legacy.

Meanwhile, Iwobi also recently played a key role in helping the Super Eagles secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs during the international break.

