How female student died on campus – Law school

The Nigerian Law School has confirmed the death of a 23-year-old student, Faith Alayande, who fell from the rooftop of a hostel at its Lagos Campus while participating in an externship programme in the state.

Alayande was a student of the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, and was temporarily staying at the Lagos Campus hostel for the duration of her externship, according to a statement Monday by the institution’s Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho.

The institution said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2026.

“Preliminary information indicates that, at about 4:00 am on Friday, 7 August 2026, the student fell from the rooftop of the hostel at the Campus and, sadly, succumbed to the incident,” the statement read.

The Law School said it was collaborating with relevant authorities and the deceased’s family to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Management is working closely with the appropriate authorities and the family to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, ensure that all necessary procedures are duly followed, and provide further information as appropriate,” it stated.

The institution expressed grief over the loss and extended condolences to the deceased’s family, colleagues and others affected.

“The Management extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family, colleagues and all those affected by this distressing incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time,” it added.

The management also appealed for privacy for the bereaved family.

“In view of the profound grief occasioned by this unfortunate loss, the family has respectfully requested that the public, members of the media and all concerned kindly allow them the privacy and space to mourn their loss,” the statement said.

“The Management of the Nigerian Law School respectfully appeals to everyone to honour the family’s wishes and refrain from any actions that may further compound their grief at this difficult moment.”

The Law School further reaffirmed its commitment to the safety, welfare and wellbeing of students and staff.

Lagos State Police Command had earlier said the hostel matron reported the case after the student was found unresponsive within the premises. Police operatives visited the scene, evacuated the body to a morgue and commenced an investigation.

Earlier reports indicated that a hostel mate and a relative allegedly discovered a suicide note and began searching for Alayande before she was later found unresponsive following the fall.