Is Oyetola on the crest of maritime history? 

Oyetola

By CHIMA NWANA

The introduction of the new Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was a bold step in the right direction. It is a contemporary approach to ocean governance and its sustainability – a deliberate effort to tap into our extensive coastline and inland waters heritage.

The goal was to position Nigeria as a global maritime force, through harnessing our blue and brown water resources in an atmosphere of sustainability, inclusivity, job creation, and increased revenue in a consolidated format.

When therefore in August 2023, Mr President appointed Gboyega Oyetola as the pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, many pondered, if not wondered, whether this seasoned administrator, insurance guru, astute politician and former governor of Osun State fitted the bill. Both voices of skepticism, and soft tones of optimism, agreed that his scorecard should be the yardstick for his measurement, a fervent appraisal of the journey so far, some two years down the line.

Gboyega Oyetola – fondly called ileri oluwa – is definitely not a noise maker, taciturn, soft-spoken, yet effective; he is more interested in results than accolades. The Minister is an avid team player running an inclusive management style, with an inspiring optimism that cascades down the rank and file in the MDAs within the ministry.

He has adopted a novel approach to superintending the sector through innovative incursions into areas hitherto not given dedicated attention. He has highlighted emerging sub-sectors, like marine biotechnology, desalination of seawater, sustainable aquaculture, sea-mining and energy transition. He has emphasized on a meeting point between science, commerce and the livelihood of coastal and riverine communities. Simply said in his own words “that while tapping into the economic potential of the nations maritime resources, we must maintain environmental sustainability”. He sees ‘our’ not just ocean, not just as an obligation, but also an opportunity.

Recognising that the sector was plagued with poor infrastructure, outdated regulatory frameworks, he set out to pursue a “vision to build a robust blue economy framework that delivers prosperity while preserving the marine environment for future generations.”

Oyetola has not only chaperoned the birthing of a bankable 10-year strategy road map for his ministry (one that gives due attention to fishing and its derivatives, shipbuilding and repairs), he has ensured that, for once in a long while, major agencies in the sector are led by seasoned professionals. Here, the precise appointments of Dr Dayo Moboreala at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA and Dr Abubakar Dantsoho of Nigeria Ports Authority NPA come to mind. These are part of a sector functional team that includes accomplished bureaucrats and intellectuals such as Mr Olufemi Oloruntola, Dr Akinola and Professor Fakinlede.

Building on this, he has made inter-agency co-operation and collaboration a priority. This is best exemplified by the unified approach, guided by his ever able Permanent Secretary, in achieving a harmonised sector Economic Regulatory Bill. It is instructive to note that, acknowledging this synergy, both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed this harmonised bill in plenary, uniquely without debate.

In response to the deluge of boat mishaps on our inland waterways, the Minister commissioned a high-powered team to diligently look into these incidences and advise accordingly. The special Committee has since submitted its report and recommendations for implementation(including enhanced regulation), drawn from its findings, and the Minister has promised sweeping changes therefrom. This added to the nearly 50,000 life jackets he recently distributed, will no doubt reduce the scourge that has recently led to numerous loss of lives.

The Marine and Blue Economy minister has kick-started the long awaited modernisation of our port infrastructure nationwide. This is a much awaited measure, as some of these terminals date back to nearly a century, and so revamping their archaic quay walls and aprons was long overdue.

One factor that has limited the growth of indigenous participation in the sector is lack of capital. To address this, Mr Oyetola, in May this year, directed NIMASA to immediately commence the activation of disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF, to indigenous operators. The disbursement of these funds, he said, will be, “… a profound commitment to empowering Nigerian maritime operators”. Beyond CVFF, the Minister has generally advocated for innovative financing for the blue economy.

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron is Nigeria’s prime admiralty training center. Oyetola has given it primary attention through improved facilities and a pledge to ensure it is of world standard and meets the requirements of the IMO.

Minister Oyetola is setting up what he calls, Marine Protected Areas, MPAs. This will be a unique/novel conservation initiative. He is also an ardent supporter, and indeed anchor of the National Single Window project, a trade facilitation initiative that will reduce cargo down time, as well as ultimately save cost for traders, while increasing revenue for government.

One can go-on-and-on about his achievements thus far, but an area where he has made visible impact which you cannot skip is maritime security. He has not only enlarged the scope of the flagship scheme – the deep blue project – he is renewing its focus to prevention, rather than just a reactionary approach to merchant marine security. And this, is while promoting stronger regional cooperation in the process.

You will agree that the trajectory of Oyetola’s policy direction and intervention activity are all in conformity with the International Maritime Organisation’s, IMO’s, quest for cleaner oceans, and safer seas.

The question now is: will the IMO delegates (representing their various member states) recognise these strides as having an international sectoral impact and dimension, and elect Nigeria to sit on the category C of their Council in the upcoming December 2025 elections? Suffix it to say that this feat was last achieved by Nigeria some 15 years ago in 2009, despite several times of trying. For Oyetola, this diplomatic validation will be a seal on the stamp of a worthy report card, an icing on the cake and a reward for veritable leadership.

Just recently, the IMO Secretary General Mr Arsenio Dominguez, paid an official visit to Nigeria to see firsthand, the efforts made by the nation, under Oyetolas leadership, to meet up with its obligations and commitments as a member of the maritime committee of nations. Mr Dominguez commended Nigeria’s remarkable achievements in maritime security, particularly the three-year zero piracy record and the Deep Blue project, which he described as a model for regional cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea. The visit, and the IMO bosses comments in reference, are tacit endorsement of Nigerias growing admiralty reputation, especially when one considers that the Secretary General has only been on the saddle of the nearly 50 nation body, for a little over a year.

Inspite of a seeming litany of successes the Minister has made in the sector, a lot still needs to be done to satisfy the proverbial ‘shopping list’ of expectant sector stakeholders. Contemporary needs such as sanitising the fishing industry and ending illegal incursions by foreigners, ensuring genuine operators benefit from CVFF disbursements, beneficial utilisation of Baro, Onitsha and other river ports, drastically reducing the effects of boat mishaps, regulating renewable energy such as wind turbines, commencement of the port modernisation programme, election to the IMO Council, etc., should be addressed.

All these will ultimately form part of his scorecard whenever he inevitably exits as Minister, and so require dedicated attention. Either way, as Gboyega Oyetola marks another year of his birth, you will agree with me that he is indeed on the crest of maritime history.

*Nwana, a maritime lawyer, wrote from Abuja