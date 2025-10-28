I’m committed to rule of law, due process — Ogwashi-Uku monarch

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Delta State, HRM Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, has reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law and due process in the administration of his domain.

Addressing newsmen at his palace at the weekend, the monarch said his focus as traditional ruler remained peace, stability, and development of the community.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Prince Onyema Okonjo, he commended the people of the kingdom for turning out in large numbers to celebrate this year’s Ineh (New Yam) festival.

“For the first time since 2007, the Ineh festival was very peaceful. Thousands of people came out in support of the Obi and we had a wonderful celebration,” he said.

Reacting to a protest by some indigenes at Government House, Asaba, against an alleged land ownership policy introduced by him, the monarch said: “Nobody can say that this Obi has taken laws into his hands.”

He said the people of Ogwashi-Uku had clearly rejected the protest, describing it as an attempt to cause instability in the community.

“We don’t want to give oxygen to what is a failed protest. When you hire 18 buses and only 20 to 25 people turn up, that is a resounding rejection. What you should not do is try to make the community ungovernable,” he stated.

He accused the sponsors of the protest of seeking to achieve through the backdoor what they failed to obtain through the courts, adding, “They reached their last bus stop at the Supreme Court.”

The monarch reiterated his resolve to uphold peace and continue to exercise his authority in the kingdom.