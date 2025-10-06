Ogwashi-Uku Development Association calls for unity, legal review on land matters

OGWASHI-UKU — The Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) has called for unity and peaceful dialogue in addressing emerging concerns surrounding land administration and community development in the Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The appeal was made during a well-attended town hall meeting held on October 4, 2025, at the Ogwashi-Uku Civic Centre. Participants included representatives from various quarters and villages, affiliate clubs, and branches of the ODA.

In his opening remarks, the ODA President-General, Mr. Patrick Izu Osamor, said the meeting was convened to deliberate on key issues affecting the community’s peace, land management, and overall development.

After extensive discussions, participants reaffirmed that lands within Ogwashi-Uku are communally owned by the different quarters and villages, as has been the tradition for generations. The communiqué emphasized the importance of maintaining long-established boundaries and resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue and customary processes.

The association also resolved to seek legal guidance on recent developments relating to community land administration and to ensure that the rights and heritage of all quarters are preserved in line with the law and local customs.

In addition, the ODA announced plans to establish committees for project monitoring and coordination with relevant government agencies to ensure transparency and quality in community development initiatives.

The communiqué, jointly signed by the President-General, Mr. Patrick Izu Osamor; Secretary-General, Mr. Adigwe Eluemuno Sunday; and Communiqué Chairman, Mr. Nkenchor Timothy, urged residents to remain united and committed to dialogue as the kingdom works toward sustainable peace and progress.