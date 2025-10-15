Igbo Group expresses concerns over planned “Free Nnamdi Kanu” protest

A group of Igbo businessmen in the United States has raised concerns over the planned “Free Nnamdi Kanu Now” protest scheduled for October 20, saying it could affect the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The protest was reportedly initiated by Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, and recently received public support from former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement issued Tuesday under the aegis “Njiko Amaka” and signed by Chiefs Emeka Ejidike and Okey Anosike, the group expressed concern about political motivations behind the protest. They urged Nigerians to consider the timing of the protest in relation to Kanu’s trial.

The statement noted, “We are concerned that the timing of this protest may inadvertently affect the progress of Kanu’s trial. Well-meaning Nigerians should carefully consider all factors before participating or lending support.”

The group also encouraged citizens to focus on legal and constructive avenues to support the fair trial process. They highlighted that elected Igbo leaders, including governors and legislators, are actively engaged in efforts to ensure the matter is addressed appropriately.

“We encourage all parties to prioritize the rule of law and avoid actions that could complicate the ongoing judicial process,” the statement concluded.